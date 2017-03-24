Cibo Technologies Grabs $30M for Agricultural Data Analytics

Cibo Technologies, an agricultural technology startup incubated by Flagship Pioneering’s VentureLabs unit, has raised $30.25 million in equity funding from investors, according to a new SEC filing.

The Cambridge, MA-based firm makes data analytics software that aims to improve decision-making in agriculture. Some of the uses include helping farmers maximize their crop yields while reducing impact on the environment, managing risk in crop insurance, predicting commodity price fluctuations, improving crop testing, and valuing farm land, according to Cibo’s website.

Cibo was founded in 2014, according to the SEC filing. The company is led by CEO David Worn, who previously directed the commercial and public practice areas for Palantir Technologies. Cibo’s founding CEO was Ignacio Martinez, a partner at Flagship Pioneering who remains on Cibo’s board of directors. Cibo’s chief scientist, and one of its co-founders, is Bruno Basso, a professor in Michigan State University’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

Trending on Xconomy