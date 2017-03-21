Grab Your Ticket for Robo Madness 2017— A.I. Gets Real on March 28th

There’s no doubt robotics and artificial intelligence will become an even bigger part of our daily lives in the next few years. In one week, Xconomy is bringing together Boston’s top entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators to discuss future opportunities in these industries.

Join us next Tuesday, March 28, at Google in Cambridge, MA, to take a look at the impact robotics and artificial intelligence will have on technology, business, and society—here’s an overview of what you can expect to see.

Not only will this year’s robotics forum feature interactive chats, panel discussions, and engaging keynotes with some of the top leaders in the field, we are offering hands-on opportunities to see the technologies in a special demo space.

Although we are sold out of seats in the auditorium, you can still grab a spot in our overflow space.

Our speakers Include:

Stephen Wolfram , Founder & CEO, Wolfram Research

, Founder & CEO, Wolfram Research Helen Greiner , Founder & CTO, CyPhy Works

, Founder & CTO, CyPhy Works Marc Raibert , Founder, Boston Dynamics

, Founder, Boston Dynamics Richard Waters , CEO, MERL (Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories)

, CEO, MERL (Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories) Carl Vause , CEO, Soft Robotics

, CEO, Soft Robotics Chris Jones , VP Technology, iRobot

, VP Technology, iRobot Semyon Dukach , Managing Director, Techstars Boston

, Managing Director, Techstars Boston Tom Ryden, Executive Director, MassRobotics

View our website for the full list of speakers. See you next week!

