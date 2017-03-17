Talking Driverless Cars, March Madness on Stocks and Jocks Radio

I hit the airwaves Friday morning to talk venture capital, startups, self-driving cars, and March Madness.

Stocks and Jocks, a Chicago-based weekday business and sports talk radio program, invited me on the show to share my thoughts on some of the latest trends in the startup world. Hosts Tom Haugh and Kathy Dervin bantered with me about the challenges of building companies outside the coastal tech hubs, how long it will really take to make fully autonomous vehicles a reality, whether our patent system causes more trouble than it’s worth, and much more. (I also made some biased predictions about my Marquette Golden Eagles’ chances in the men’s NCAA basketball tourney this weekend.)

You can click here to listen to the episode, “St. Brackets Day,” on the Stocks and Jocks website. (My segment starts about an hour into the program.)

Stocks and Jocks broadcasts Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern time. You can listen online, or on 850 AM in Chicago and 1510 AM or 99.3 FM in Phoenix.

[Above image of radio microphone by Flickr user Victor, used under a Creative Commons 2.0 license. The image was cropped to fit Xconomy publishing system standards.]

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

Trending on Xconomy