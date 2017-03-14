Robo Madness 2017— A.I. Gets Real: Early Bot Rate Ends Today!

Grab your ticket to attend Xconomy’s third annual robotics event at Google, which was a total sellout last year. Leaders in robotics and artificial intelligence will discuss the opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, and new business models in the industry.

Join us on March 28 at Google’s office in Cambridge, MA, to take a look at how self-driving vehicles, drones, and A.I. software are transforming daily life and work.

Speakers Include:

Stephen Wolfram , Founder & CEO, Wolfram Research

Helen Greiner, Founder & CTO, CyPhy Works

Marc Raibert, Founder, Boston Dynamics

Jeremy Wertheimer, Vice President Engineering, Google

Chris Jones, VP Technology, iRobot

Semyon Dukach, Managing Director, Techstars Boston

Tom Ryden, Executive Director, MassRobotics

Carl Vause, CEO, Soft Robotics

Max Versace, Co-founder & CEO, Neurala

Joshua Feast, Co-founder & CEO, Cogito

Slater Victoroff, Co-founder & CEO, Indico Data Solutions

Richard Waters, CEO, MERL (Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories)

Jane Lappin, Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Toyota Research Institute

John Rizzi, Executive Director, Robots In Service of the Environment

Carmichael Roberts, General Partner, North Bridge Venture Partners

Sasha Hoffman, COO, Piaggio Fast Forward

Brendan Kohler, Co-founder & CTO, Sentenai; Co-founder, Hyperplane Venture Capital

Bryan Healey, Director of AI, Lola

Maia Heymann, General Partner, Converge Venture Partners

Krishna Gupta, Founder & Managing Partner, Romulus Capital

Rudina Seseri, Founder & Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures

Hurry and register by midnight to save with the early bot discount. See you on March 28!

