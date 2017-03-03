Here’s the Agenda for Robo Madness 2017 at Google on March 28

Gregory T. Huang

March 3rd, 2017

Heard enough about A.I. lately? Yeah, me too.

Now it’s time to sort the facts from the hype. On March 28, we’re gathering technology and business leaders to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and robotics. It’s all happening at Robo Madness 2017: A.I. Gets Real on March 28 at Google in Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA.

Here’s the full agenda for the afternoon. We may have a couple more additions, so stay tuned.

A few sessions to highlight:

—We’ll have live robot demos from Boston Dynamics’ Marc Raibert, Soft Robotics’ Carl Vause, and Piaggio Fast Forward’s Sasha Hoffman.

—Keynotes by Helen Greiner (from CyPhy Works and iRobot) and Stephen Wolfram (from Wolfram Research) will tackle the future of robotics and A.I., respectively.

—Interactive panel discussions led by top investors and entrepreneurs will cover A.I. in the real world, A.I. ethics, investing in startups, and the road to self-driving vehicles.

There are only a few tickets left before we sell out, so get yours now—and see you on March 28.

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

