Super Saver Rate Ending for Robo Madness 2017— A.I. Gets Real

Leaders across the robotics and artificial intelligence industries are coming together for our third annual Robo Madness event on March 28 at Google in Cambridge, MA. Join us for interactive talks, panels, and demos from an elite group of business leaders discussing how robotics and A.I. will reshape the economy and create new opportunities (and challenges) across industries.

Check out our confirmed speakers:

Stephen Wolfram , Founder & CEO, Wolfram Research

Helen Greiner , Founder & CTO, CyPhy Works

Jeremy Wertheimer , Vice President Engineering, Google

Semyon Dukach , Managing Director, Techstars Boston

Tom Ryden , Executive Director, MassRobotics

Carl Vause , CEO, Soft Robotics

Max Versace , Co-founder & CEO, Neurala

Joshua Feast , Co-founder & CEO, Cogito

Slater Victoroff , Co-founder & CEO, Indico Data Solutions

Richard Waters , CEO, MERL (Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories)

Carmichael Roberts , General Partner, North Bridge Venture Partners

Sasha Hoffman , COO, Piaggio Fast Forward

Brendan Kohler , Co-founder & CTO, Sentenai; Co-founder, Hyperplane Venture Capital

Bryan Healey , Director of AI, Lola

Maia Heymann , General Partner, Converge Venture Partners

Krishna Gupta , Founder & Managing Partner, Romulus Capital

, Founder & Managing Partner, Romulus Capital Rudina Seseri, Founder & Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures

