Super Saver Rate Ending for Robo Madness 2017— A.I. Gets Real
Leaders across the robotics and artificial intelligence industries are coming together for our third annual Robo Madness event on March 28 at Google in Cambridge, MA. Join us for interactive talks, panels, and demos from an elite group of business leaders discussing how robotics and A.I. will reshape the economy and create new opportunities (and challenges) across industries.
Check out our confirmed speakers:
- Stephen Wolfram, Founder & CEO, Wolfram Research
- Helen Greiner, Founder & CTO, CyPhy Works
- Jeremy Wertheimer, Vice President Engineering, Google
- Semyon Dukach, Managing Director, Techstars Boston
- Tom Ryden, Executive Director, MassRobotics
- Carl Vause, CEO, Soft Robotics
- Max Versace, Co-founder & CEO, Neurala
- Joshua Feast, Co-founder & CEO, Cogito
- Slater Victoroff, Co-founder & CEO, Indico Data Solutions
- Richard Waters, CEO, MERL (Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories)
- Carmichael Roberts, General Partner, North Bridge Venture Partners
- Sasha Hoffman, COO, Piaggio Fast Forward
- Brendan Kohler, Co-founder & CTO, Sentenai; Co-founder, Hyperplane Venture Capital
- Bryan Healey, Director of AI, Lola
- Maia Heymann, General Partner, Converge Venture Partners
- Krishna Gupta, Founder & Managing Partner, Romulus Capital
- Rudina Seseri, Founder & Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures
