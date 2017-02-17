TUGG Makes Boston: 11th Annual Wine & Tequila Party

From the event organizer:

“Join TUGG (Technology Underwriting Greater Good) in celebration of social innovation in our community at the biggest party in Boston tech!

Over 1,500 of Boston tech’s entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and philanthropists will come together to help raise $200K+ to catalyze six local nonprofits (while enjoying wine and top-shelf tequila). Please note that this event is 21+ and tickets are non-refundable.”

Early-bird tickets are $75 (until Feb. 23) and general tickets are $100.