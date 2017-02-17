Boston Tech Watch: Nuance, Gamalon, Grapevine, Data3Sixty & More

Here are some notable recent deals made by Boston-area tech companies:

—Burlington, MA-based Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) has acquired mCarbon, a Noida, India-based provider of telecommunications products and services, for an estimated $36 million in cash and stock, according to a report by The Economic Times.

—Boston-based Grapevine has sold a majority stake in the company to Sun Seven Stars, a China-based media and investment group led by Bruno Wu. Grapevine, a graduate of the Techstars Boston and MassChallenge startup accelerators, helps connect brands and advertisers with popular social media “influencers.”

Deal terms weren’t disclosed. Grapevine said it had raised more than $2.4 million from investors.

The deal comes after some changes at Grapevine, including the departure of co-founder and former CEO Brendan Lattrell, BostInno reported. The company is now led by co-founder Grant Deken.

—Boston-based MediaSilo has merged with Los Angeles-based Wiredrive, and the new combined entity announced it raised $7 million in growth capital from Schooner Capital, based in Boston. MediaSilo and Wiredrive both provide video-sharing software and collaboration tools for media and entertainment businesses.

—Data3Sixty, a Burlington, MA-based provider of data analysis and management software, was acquired by Infogix for an undisclosed price. Infogix, a Naperville, IL-based data analytics firm, is owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Data3Sixty had raised at least $1.5 million from investors, including Breton Capital Management.

—Gamalon, an artificial intelligence and machine learning software startup in Cambridge, MA, launched its first two products and announced that it recently raised $4.45 million in seed funding from a group of investors that includes Felicis Ventures, Boston Seed Capital, Rivas Capital, and Steve Blank.

Gamalon is led by Ben Vigoda, the co-founder and former CEO of Lyric Semiconductor, which was acquired by Analog Devices.

—Inbox Health, a New Haven, CT-based maker of healthcare billing and payments software, announced a $1.5 million seed funding round led by Connecticut Innovations.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

Trending on Xconomy