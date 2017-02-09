CyPhy, Mitsubishi, and Soft Robotics Join Robo Madness on March 28

While Boston suffers through its first real snow day of the year, I wanted to update you on Robo Madness: A.I. Gets Real.

We’re mapping out the program for our March 28 conference at Google in Kendall Square (looking forward to that spring weather). This will be our annual convention of robotics and artificial intelligence experts, startups and investors, and other business and tech leaders. I’m pleased to say we’ve confirmed some new speakers:

—Helen Greiner, founder and CTO of CyPhy Works, a prominent drone company. (Greiner is also a co-founder of iRobot.)

—Richard Waters, CEO of Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories. They are working on self-driving technology, computer vision, and other A.I.-related projects.

—Carl Vause, CEO of Soft Robotics. This is an intriguing startup that makes new kinds of grippers and control systems (demo alert).

—Carmichael Roberts, general partner from North Bridge Venture Partners. He’s a materials and hardware expert who’s plugged into robotics.

—Rudina Seseri, managing partner at Glasswing Ventures. She’s diving deep into the market opportunities for A.I.-related companies and products.

They join our all-star cast, which includes Stephen Wolfram of Wolfram Research; Jeremy Wertheimer from Google; Semyon Dukach from Techstars; Tom Ryden from MassRobotics; Max Versace of Neurala; Joshua Feast from Cogito; Slater Victoroff from Indico; and many more.

We’ll have much more about the program soon—get ready for some outstanding demos and hot-button discussions. Tickets have been flying out the door, but you can still grab one here while supplies last. See you all on March 28.

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

