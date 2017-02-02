Accomplice Shakeup, CoachUp Layoffs, Alexa Lab, & More Boston Tech News

[Updated 2/2/17, 3:47 pm. See below.] Here are some of the latest happenings in the Boston-area tech community:

—Chris Lynch and Cort Johnson are leaving Accomplice, and the Cambridge, MA-based early-stage tech venture firm is reportedly growing its San Francisco staff. Accomplice will also consolidate its Boston Syndicates (BOSS) and Maiden Lane (an AngelList syndicate) under one brand, Fortune reported. Accomplice plans to begin raising its next fund later this year, Axios reported.

—Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) announced the acquisition of IDV Solutions, a Lansing, MI-based maker of “threat assessment and operational visualization software.” Burlington, MA-based Everbridge, which makes crisis communications software and enterprise safety applications, paid $18.7 million in cash up front for IDV. It could end up paying an additional $8.7 million based on performance and time, according to a press release.

The IDV deal was Everbridge’s second acquisition in January, and its second acquisition since going public last September.

—Lexington, MA-based Cartera Commerce was acquired by San Francisco-based Ebates for an undisclosed price. Ebates, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Rakuten, runs an online marketplace where shoppers earn cash back on purchases. Cartera provides loyalty marketing services and helps run online rewards programs for credit card companies, airlines, and merchants.

Cartera will keep its Lexington office, and CEO Tom Beecher will remain in that role, according to a press release.

Cartera was founded in 2005 as Mall Networks. It had raised at least $43 million from investors. Read more about the company in this Xconomy profile from 2011.

—Boston-based CoachUp laid off 16 people last week, according to a LinkedIn post from Ryan Light, the company’s former director of marketing and creative. The startup told Xconomy in October that it had more than 30 employees. CoachUp CEO John Kelley told BostInno the layoffs were made to conserve resources and help the company become profitable.

—Disruptor Beam, the Framingham, MA-based mobile game developer, announced an $8.5 million Series B funding round led by GrandBanks Capital and Romulus Capital. The company makes games based on popular entertainment brands, such as “Star Trek,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Walking Dead.” [This paragraph added.]

—OptiRTC said it raised $5.5 million in equity funding led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund, which was joined by earlier backers including MissionPoint Partners, the Renewal Funds, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, and Geosyntec Consultants. The Boston-based startup provides cloud-based software to monitor and control storm water infrastructure. Its software is used by customers across 21 states, including Nestle Waters North America, the Philadelphia Water Department, and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, according to a press release. [This paragraph added.]

—Inmoji has raised another $1.5 million from investors, bringing its total venture capital haul to $9 million, according to TechCrunch. The advertising technology startup, which has offices in San Francisco and Boston, connects consumers and businesses via “branded interactive emojis” used in mobile messaging apps. [This paragraph added.]

—Mobiquity, the Waltham, MA-based software maker and marketer for businesses, announced the launch of an in-house lab for developing software to run on the Amazon Echo and other voice-powered devices enabled by Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) virtual assistant, Alexa. The lab will involve Mobiquity’s offices in the U.S., the Netherlands, and India. The company said it will collaborate with enterprise clients’ brand and analytics teams.

The lab is a response to the rise of voice-controlled devices, driven in no small part by the popularity of Amazon’s Alexa devices. The lab is made possible by the tools and software frameworks Amazon has made available to developers through its Alexa Skills Kit.

—HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) named Katie Burke its chief people officer, the company’s first female C-level executive. Burke has worked at HubSpot since late 2012, and was previously its vice president of culture and experience, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

