Carbonite Pays $65M for Double-Take, Which Changes Hands Yet Again

Carbonite is making more moves to bolster its offerings in cloud backup and data protection.

The Boston-based firm (NASDAQ: CARB) said it acquired Double-Take Software for $65.25 million, which includes $59.75 million in cash and $5.5 million in the form of about 332,000 shares of Carbonite common stock. The deal closed Tuesday.

Double-Take is an affiliate of Irvine, CA-based software firm Vision Solutions, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group. Vision Solutions paid a lot more money than Carbonite—$242 million—to acquire Double-Take in 2010. At that time, Double-Take was publicly traded and based in Southborough, MA. (Vision currently lists an office in Waltham, MA, on its website, but not one in Southborough.)

For more than two decades, Double-Take has provided technologies that help businesses avoid data loss and IT system outages, according to a press release. The company’s software, which runs on Windows and Linux systems, handles tasks such as replicating data and applications; disaster recovery; and migrating systems to the cloud. Carbonite said the addition of Double-Take gives it more tools to help small and medium-sized businesses fend off growing cyber threats and potential technology disasters.

More than 140 Double-Take employees will join Carbonite, which employed about 850 people worldwide before the deal, according to a spokeswoman.

Carbonite was founded in 2005 and went public in 2011. It’s led by Mohamad Ali (pictured above), a veteran of IBM and Hewlett-Packard.

Carbonite has made several acquisitions in the past few years. Those include the purchase of San Francisco-based EVault for $14 million in December 2015, and the acquisition of Germany-based MailStore for around $20 million a year earlier.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

