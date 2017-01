Agenus Names Jean-Marie Cuillerot New Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) has appointed Jean-Marie Cuillerot chief medical officer of the immuno-oncology company. Cuillerot joined Cambridge, MA-based Agenus last year as vice president and global head of clinical development. His experience includes roles at Merck Serono and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).