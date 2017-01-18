MIT Sloan Healthcare and BioInnovations Conference 2017

From the event organizer:

“This year’s theme is Emerging Trends in Healthcare: Personalized & Digital Health and will feature an exciting line up of industry experts, including keynote speaker Larry Renfro, CEO of Optum and Vice Chairman of UnitedHealth Group!

The digitization of healthcare is evolving rapidly as consumers are taking greater control of their health and seeking more personalized care. Stakeholders have access to unprecedented amounts of data that has spurred digital health innovations that make true population health management a reality in the near future. From health tracking devices and telemedicine, to genomics and targeted therapies, we will explore the latest innovations and most pressing issues as we move to a future of personalized and digital health.

