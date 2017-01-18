MIT Sloan Healthcare and BioInnovations Conference 2017

Event Location

MIT Media Lab, 75 Amherst Street, Cambridge, MA 02139, United States

Event Date & Time

  • February 24, 2017

  • 8:30 am – 6:00 pm

Register Now

From the event organizer:

“This year’s theme is Emerging Trends in Healthcare: Personalized & Digital Health and will feature an exciting line up of industry experts, including keynote speaker Larry Renfro, CEO of Optum and Vice Chairman of UnitedHealth Group!

The digitization of healthcare is evolving rapidly as consumers are taking greater control of their health and seeking more personalized care. Stakeholders have access to unprecedented amounts of data that has spurred digital health innovations that make true population health management a reality in the near future. From health tracking devices and telemedicine, to genomics and targeted therapies, we will explore the latest innovations and most pressing issues as we move to a future of personalized and digital health.

For more information, visit our website.”

Interested in Boston Events?

Tell us what kind of events you’d enjoy, and we’ll send you quasi-regular updates. Never spammed or shared.

Please select at least one category.

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.