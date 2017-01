Merrimack Names Sanofi/Genzyme Exec, Peters, New CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) has named Richard Peters its new president and CEO, stepping in for chairman Gary Crocker, who had manned the seat while the Cambridge, MA, company restructured. Peters is currently the senior vice president and head of Sanofi/Genzyme’s rare disease business, but has served in some oncology roles—Merrimack’s focus— at Sanofi/Genzyme as well. Peters will join Merrimack on Feb. 6.