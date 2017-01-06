Zagster Receives $10,000,000 Series B Funding

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/6/2017
  • Company Name
    Zagster
  • Mailing Address
    25 First Street Cambridge, MA 02141 USA
  • Company Description
    We’re passionate cyclists who love fresh air, good exercise and emission-free transportation. We believe we’re creating the future of transportation through our easy to use bike sharing systems.
  • Website
    http://www.zagster.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $10,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series B
  • Proceeds Purposes
    This growth capital along with the expansion of our board sets the table for Zagster to enhance our product roadmap, expand our staff, and grow the organization to reach our goal of becoming the national standard in bikeshare.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Edison Partners
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.