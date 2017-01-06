Zagster Receives $10,000,000 Series B Funding

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=514ac96e-46a9-43fc-b7ca-22477b740008
-
Date
1/6/2017
-
Company Name
Zagster
-
Mailing Address
25 First Street Cambridge, MA 02141 USA
-
Company Description
We’re passionate cyclists who love fresh air, good exercise and emission-free transportation. We believe we’re creating the future of transportation through our easy to use bike sharing systems.
-
Website
http://www.zagster.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$10,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Series B
-
Proceeds Purposes
This growth capital along with the expansion of our board sets the table for Zagster to enhance our product roadmap, expand our staff, and grow the organization to reach our goal of becoming the national standard in bikeshare.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Edison Partners
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed