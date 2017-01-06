RaNA Therapeutics Receives $50,999,987 New Financing Round

    1/6/2017
  • Company Name
    RaNA Therapeutics
  • Mailing Address
    200 Sidney Street Cambridge, MA 02139 USA
  • Company Description
    RaNA Therapeutics is a biotechnology company using its proprietary RNA upregulation platform to discover and develop highly selective epigenetic modulators of gene expression. RaNA’s technology upregulates the expression of desirable genes that can prevent or treat disease.
  • Website
    http://www.ranarx.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $50,999,987
  • Transaction Round
    Undisclosed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 25 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

