Neon Therapeutics Garners $70,000,000 Series B Round

Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=1676734f-3acc-487c-b243-0435ea2abc54
Date
1/6/2017
Company Name
Neon Therapeutics
Mailing Address
215 First Street Cambridge, MA 02142 USA
Company Description
We have assembled a team of world experts in cancer immunotherapy to develop therapies that target abnormal proteins called neoantigens, which are produced by cancer cells.
Website
http://www.neontherapeutics.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$70,000,000
Transaction Round
Series B
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Neon Therapeutics’ lead program NEO-PV-01, a fully personalized neoantigen vaccine, through an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial. In addition, this investment will support preclinical development of NEO-PTC-01, a personalized adoptive T cell program, and the Shared Neoantigen Program.
Venture Investor
Partner Fund Management
Venture Investor
Third Rock Ventures
Venture Investor
Access Industries
Venture Investor
Fidelity Management & Research Company
Venture Investor
Wellington Management Company
Venture Investor
Nextech Invest