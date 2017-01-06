Neon Therapeutics Garners $70,000,000 Series B Round

    1/6/2017
  • Company Name
    Neon Therapeutics
  • Mailing Address
    215 First Street Cambridge, MA 02142 USA
  • Company Description
    We have assembled a team of world experts in cancer immunotherapy to develop therapies that target abnormal proteins called neoantigens, which are produced by cancer cells.
  • Website
    http://www.neontherapeutics.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $70,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series B
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Neon Therapeutics’ lead program NEO-PV-01, a fully personalized neoantigen vaccine, through an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial. In addition, this investment will support preclinical development of NEO-PTC-01, a personalized adoptive T cell program, and the Shared Neoantigen Program.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Partner Fund Management
  • Venture Investor
    Third Rock Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Access Industries
  • Venture Investor
    Fidelity Management & Research Company
  • Venture Investor
    Wellington Management Company
  • Venture Investor
    Nextech Invest

