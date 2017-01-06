Neon Therapeutics Garners $70,000,000 Series B Round

We have assembled a team of world experts in cancer immunotherapy to develop therapies that target abnormal proteins called neoantigens, which are produced by cancer cells.

Proceeds Purposes

Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Neon Therapeutics’ lead program NEO-PV-01, a fully personalized neoantigen vaccine, through an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial. In addition, this investment will support preclinical development of NEO-PTC-01, a personalized adoptive T cell program, and the Shared Neoantigen Program.