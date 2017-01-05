The Finally Light Bulb Receives $15,000,000 Series C Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/5/2017
  • Company Name
    The Finally Light Bulb
  • Mailing Address
    56 Roland St. Boston, MA 02129 USA
  • Company Description
    Light sets the tone for every experience from your morning routine to Broadway openings. The funny thing about light is how much we’ve taken the standard Edison light bulb for granted. We’ve basked in its warmth for nearly a century without thought.
  • Website
    http://www.finallybulbs.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $15,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series C
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Finally said the new cash will help it roll out its bulbs to more stores and begin selling its products in other countries. The money will also go toward hiring in sales and marketing.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.