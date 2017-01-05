The Finally Light Bulb Receives $15,000,000 Series C Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=c4d1d7af-d191-4ce0-ba1a-17b3fcc4be23
-
Date
1/5/2017
-
Company Name
The Finally Light Bulb
-
Mailing Address
56 Roland St. Boston, MA 02129 USA
-
Company Description
Light sets the tone for every experience from your morning routine to Broadway openings. The funny thing about light is how much we’ve taken the standard Edison light bulb for granted. We’ve basked in its warmth for nearly a century without thought.
-
Website
http://www.finallybulbs.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$15,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Series C
-
Proceeds Purposes
Finally said the new cash will help it roll out its bulbs to more stores and begin selling its products in other countries. The money will also go toward hiring in sales and marketing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed