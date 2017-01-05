Smartvid.io Obtains $1,290,000 New Financing Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=8c59f3de-9e4a-4c4b-8415-5ed6d907e90c
-
Date
1/5/2017
-
Company Name
Smartvid.io
-
Mailing Address
Undisclosed Cambridge, MA 02140 USA
-
Company Description
Smartvid.io is building an enterprise -- class SaaS platform for managing, collaborating , and analyzing industri al videos and photos wh erever they come from -- mobile devices, GoPro cameras or drones (UAVs).
-
Website
http://www.smartvid.io
-
Transaction Type
Debt
-
Transaction Amount
$1,290,000
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 25 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed