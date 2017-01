Alnylam Promotes Garg to CMO, CBO Gros Heads to West Coast

Xconomy Boston —

David-Alexandre Gros will resign from his post as the senior vice president and chief business officer of Cambridge, MA-based Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) for personal reasons, to “return to the West Coast in a broader operating role,” according to a statement. Alnylam will also promote head of clinical development Pushkal Garg to chief medical officer. Garg joined Alnylam in 2014 after prior stints at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Millennium Pharmaceuticals.