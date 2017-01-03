SHYFT Analytics Lands $20,000,001 New Funding

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=57b6a7b2-653d-4a80-936c-4b4184bb3000
-
Date
1/3/2017
-
Company Name
SHYFT Analytics
-
Mailing Address
203 Crescent Street Waltham, MA 02453 USA
-
Company Description
SHYFT Analytics is the leader in cloud analytic solutions for global life sciences. The company delivers smarter, timelier access to novel insights in the cloud that provide new ways to look at the healthcare business to increase competitiveness, enhance customer engagement, grow revenue and improve patient health.
-
Website
http://www.shyftanalytics.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$20,000,001
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 10 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed