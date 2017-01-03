AdmitHub Secures $2,000,000 New Round

Company Description

AdmitHub, a Techstars ’15 company, provides students with free expert college admissions advising via a text message-based chatbot, known as Oli. By combining machine learning with human experts, we’ve essentially created Siri for college admissions.

We are collaborating with current and former admissions/counseling professionals from a wide range of institutions such as Princeton, Penn, Bowdoin, Saint Anselm, TCU, Augustana, Cooper Union, Harvard, CUNY, Georgia State, UMaine Farmington, Smith College, Middlesex School, Waynflete School, William Penn Charter School, Cheshire Academy, Lynnfield HS, Colorado Academy, Gould Academy, Bergen County Academies, and many more.

AdmitHub is also partnering with high schools and non-profits in order to reach underserved students. Some of our recent partnerships include the National Partnership for Educational Access, Steppingstone Foundation, Summer Enrichment at Dartmouth, A Better Chance, and La Vida.