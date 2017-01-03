AdmitHub Secures $2,000,000 New Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/3/2017
  • Company Name
    AdmitHub
  • Mailing Address
    411 Shawmut Ave. Boston, MA 02118 USA
  • Company Description
    AdmitHub, a Techstars ’15 company, provides students with free expert college admissions advising via a text message-based chatbot, known as Oli. By combining machine learning with human experts, we’ve essentially created Siri for college admissions.

    We are collaborating with current and former admissions/counseling professionals from a wide range of institutions such as Princeton, Penn, Bowdoin, Saint Anselm, TCU, Augustana, Cooper Union, Harvard, CUNY, Georgia State, UMaine Farmington, Smith College, Middlesex School, Waynflete School, William Penn Charter School, Cheshire Academy, Lynnfield HS, Colorado Academy, Gould Academy, Bergen County Academies, and many more.

    AdmitHub is also partnering with high schools and non-profits in order to reach underserved students. Some of our recent partnerships include the National Partnership for Educational Access, Steppingstone Foundation, Summer Enrichment at Dartmouth, A Better Chance, and La Vida.

  • Website
    http://www.admithub.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $2,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Undisclosed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 26 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.