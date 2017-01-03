AdmitHub Secures $2,000,000 New Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=b3fa863c-5794-43c9-9085-5793ca7ca83c
-
Date
1/3/2017
-
Company Name
AdmitHub
-
Mailing Address
411 Shawmut Ave. Boston, MA 02118 USA
-
Company Description
AdmitHub, a Techstars ’15 company, provides students with free expert college admissions advising via a text message-based chatbot, known as Oli. By combining machine learning with human experts, we’ve essentially created Siri for college admissions.
We are collaborating with current and former admissions/counseling professionals from a wide range of institutions such as Princeton, Penn, Bowdoin, Saint Anselm, TCU, Augustana, Cooper Union, Harvard, CUNY, Georgia State, UMaine Farmington, Smith College, Middlesex School, Waynflete School, William Penn Charter School, Cheshire Academy, Lynnfield HS, Colorado Academy, Gould Academy, Bergen County Academies, and many more.
AdmitHub is also partnering with high schools and non-profits in order to reach underserved students. Some of our recent partnerships include the National Partnership for Educational Access, Steppingstone Foundation, Summer Enrichment at Dartmouth, A Better Chance, and La Vida.
-
Website
http://www.admithub.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$2,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 26 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed