Intarcia Therapeutics Secures $206,000,000 Series E Financing Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=72c974e4-7029-49ab-9cde-459986976dbe
-
Date
12/31/2016
-
Company Name
Intarcia Therapeutics
-
Mailing Address
155 Seaport Boulevard 11th Floor Boston, MA 02210 USA
-
Company Description
Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc., is a rapidly emerging biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies that merge medicine with technology, and have the potential to transform therapeutic categories.
-
Website
http://www.intarcia.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$206,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Series E
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed