Clinical Research IO Secures $1,600,000 New Financing Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=cf9d6ccc-b942-4fed-9025-65f70e200d40
-
Date
12/31/2016
-
Company Name
Clinical Research IO
-
Mailing Address
Undisclosed Cambridge, MA 02138 USA
-
Company Description
Our story begins in Boston with co-founders Raymond Nomizu and Phuc Truong. Raymond had spent years struggling with the inefficiency of error-prone paper binders while managing a clinical research site. Phuc was a serial entrepreneur who most recently worked on a mobile health care application and saw the potential of tablet technology.
-
Website
http://www.clinicalresearch.io
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$1,600,000
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
NXT Ventures
-
Venture Investor
Rally Ventures
-
Venture Investor
Investor
-
Venture Investor
Investor
-
Venture Investor
Investor