Clinical Research IO Secures $1,600,000 New Financing Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    12/31/2016
  • Company Name
    Clinical Research IO
  • Mailing Address
    Undisclosed Cambridge, MA 02138 USA
  • Company Description
    Our story begins in Boston with co-founders Raymond Nomizu and Phuc Truong. Raymond had spent years struggling with the inefficiency of error-prone paper binders while managing a clinical research site. Phuc was a serial entrepreneur who most recently worked on a mobile health care application and saw the potential of tablet technology.
  • Website
    http://www.clinicalresearch.io
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $1,600,000
  • Transaction Round
    Undisclosed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    NXT Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Rally Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Investor
  • Venture Investor
    Investor
  • Venture Investor
    Investor

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.