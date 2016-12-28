Artificial Intelligence Startup Neurala Lands $13.7M in Funding

Neurala, the Boston artificial intelligence startup aimed at helping machines like robots learn and interact with the world, has raised about $13.7 million in a new round of funding, according to a regulatory filing.

The filing didn’t specify who the investors in the new round are, though the company has previously received about $2 million, including from China-based Haiyin Capital and Tim Draper’s investment firm Draper Associates. The company was not available for comment.

Neurala has built deep-learning software that takes a “bio-inspired” approach to getting robots and smart devices to learn and adapt to the environment around them, the company says on its website. In addition to robots, the company builds software for drones, self-driving cars, toys, consumer electronics, and smart devices, it says.

In 2013, Neurala participated in Techstars Boston’s demo day, presenting alongside 13 other companies. The company’s software was originally developed for NASA and the Air Force, before being released for commercial use.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

