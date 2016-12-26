Top Stories of 2016 for Xconomy Boston: Editor’s Picks

Gregory T. Huang

December 26th, 2016

Boston skyline stock image

You heard me. Here are my picks for our local stories of the year in technology, life sciences, and business innovation:

1. Xerox CTO Sophie Vandebroek Steps Down, With Eyes on Boston

2. Smack Might Be the Future of Social Apps, But I’m Not Cool Enough

3. In Year of CAR-T Trouble, Can Bluebird, Penn Make Headway in Myeloma?

 

4. The Sarepta Therapeutics saga:

a) After New Data, FDA Bucks Advisory Panel, Approves Sarepta’s Duchenne Drug

b) Sarepta Prices $300K Duchenne Drug as FDA Rift Emerges Over Approval

c) Sarepta Preps for Sales as Insurers Unlikely to Deny Duchenne Drug

 

5. After “Hubris” and Its HCV Collapse, Can Vertex Avoid Same Mistakes?

6. Newly Public Acacia Targets Data Centers, Wants to Be the Next Intel

7. Indigo’s Microbial Tech for Crops Lands $100M to Fight Plant Stresses

 

8. Evolution of MIT entrepreneurship:

a) MIT Boosts Resources for Entrepreneurs as Startup “Fever” Rages

b) Exit Interview: Lita Nelsen on MIT Tech Transfer, Startups & Culture

c) MIT’s Venture Fund Gains Support, But Raises Questions From VCs

 

9. With Pillar and Other Newcomers, Boston’s Venture Scene Shifting

10. Boston Cybersecurity Map Shows Deep, Diverse Local Sector

Bonus scoop: Source: IBM Security to Acquire Resilient Systems for $100M+

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

