Neurable Receives $2,000,000 Seed Funding Round

http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=5621369c-843f-4f1d-ab7a-01672ecf81b4
Date
12/23/2016
Company Name
Neurable
Mailing Address
Undisclosed Cambridge, MA 02139 USA
Company Description
Neurable’s vision is to create a world where people live without limitations. Our revolutionary brain-computer interface allows people to control software and devices using only their brain activity.
Website
http://www.neurable.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$2,000,000
Transaction Round
Seed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Investor
Venture Investor
Undisclosed
Venture Investor
NXT Capital