Gameface Media Obtains $2,068,530 New Funding Round

Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=bba772aa-f7ec-4f3e-8ae7-9e2dc4bc9099
Date
12/23/2016
Company Name
Gameface Media
Mailing Address
109 Kingston Street Boston, MA 02111 USA
Company Description
Gameface Media provides professional event photography of athletes competing in their favorite sporting events. Free event photographs.
Website
http://www.gamefacemedia.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$2,068,530
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 13 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed