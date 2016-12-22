Ditto Labs Obtains Series C Funding Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=c64fab0a-5308-4ae0-a7c2-1edd7e770d92
-
Date
12/22/2016
-
Company Name
Ditto Labs
-
Mailing Address
State Street Cambridge, MA 02109 USA
-
Company Description
Using computer vision, Ditto Labs analyzes millions of social photos for the presence of brands, patterns and faces to help marketers catch UGC text misses.
-
Website
http://www.ditto.us.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
Undisclosed
-
Transaction Round
Series C
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed