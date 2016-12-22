Ditto Labs Obtains Series C Funding Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    12/22/2016
  • Company Name
    Ditto Labs
  • Mailing Address
    State Street Cambridge, MA 02109 USA
  • Company Description
    Using computer vision, Ditto Labs analyzes millions of social photos for the presence of brands, patterns and faces to help marketers catch UGC text misses.
  • Website
    http://www.ditto.us.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    Undisclosed
  • Transaction Round
    Series C
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2016, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.