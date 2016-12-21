Oncorus Lands $4,000,000 Series A Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    12/21/2016
  • Company Name
    Oncorus
  • Mailing Address
    450 Kendall St. 4th Floor Cambridge, MA 02142 USA
  • Company Description
    Oncorus, Inc. is an early-stage biotechnology company developing a next-generation immunotherapy platform of oncolytic viruses to treat several types of cancer, including highly malignant and aggressive cancers.
  • Website
    http://www.oncorus.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $4,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series A
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds from the Series A financing round are being used to advance Oncorus’s immunotherapy platform using its next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus (oHSV).
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Astellas Venture Capital

