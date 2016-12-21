Oncorus Lands $4,000,000 Series A Round

-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=1074631f-0940-4b7c-97ff-c161c3d47540
Date
12/21/2016
Company Name
Oncorus
Mailing Address
450 Kendall St. 4th Floor Cambridge, MA 02142 USA
Company Description
Oncorus, Inc. is an early-stage biotechnology company developing a next-generation immunotherapy platform of oncolytic viruses to treat several types of cancer, including highly malignant and aggressive cancers.
Website
http://www.oncorus.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$4,000,000
Transaction Round
Series A
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds from the Series A financing round are being used to advance Oncorus’s immunotherapy platform using its next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus (oHSV).
Venture Investor
Astellas Venture Capital