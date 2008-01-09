The Greater Boston Innovation Map

New England’s exponential economy grows faster than Xconomy can chronicle it. But we try our best—and in our first six months of operation, we’ve published detailed profiles of more than 125 local companies and organizations across the entire gamut of commercial technologies. Altogether, we’ve trained our uniquely personal, hyperlocal lens on hundreds of people and organizations, publishing more than 600 stories exploring the business and innovation scene in Greater Boston (and greater Greater Boston, which extends all the way from southwest Connecticut to eastern Canada, the way we see it).

To give our readers a new way to browse all this information, we’ve used the simple map-building tools provided by Google Maps to create a geographic guide to the organizations we cover. This Greater Boston Innovation Map—which is still a work in progress—will eventually include every company and organization mentioned in Xconomy for which we can find a street address. For every company or organization on the map, a pop-up window provides the address and a handy link to a list of Xconomy’s stories about that organization.

To use the map (below), just click on one of the colored icons. You can zoom in and out using the + and – buttons, and you can pan across the map using the up, down, left, and right buttons or by dragging the map itself. Click “View Larger Map” to interact with the map using the full Google Maps interface.

Be sure to zoom in on downtown Boston and Cambridge for a detailed view of that area’s dense cluster of technology organizations, and to zoom out to see companies as far away as Norwalk, CT, and Montpelier, VT. The colors of the icons correspond to industry categories—software, hardware, energy, biotech, finance, media, and the like (see map legend at bottom).



View Larger Map



Map Legend

Software (includes Internet, networking, security) Hardware (includes robotics, storage, aerospace) Energy (includes cleantech, materials) Life Sciences (includes biotech, pharmaceuticals, medical devices) Finance (includes venture capital, private equity, legal) Media (includes publishing, gaming, entertainment, music) Nonprofit (includes universities, foundations, consortia, government)

Note: We’re still adding companies to the map, starting with those we’ve covered most recently and working backward through our archives. If you notice that a company that’s appeared in our pages is missing from the map, please let us know at editors@xconomy.com or just check back in a few days—we’ll get to it as soon as possible.

